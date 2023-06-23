EFCC to skit makers: Stop using our branded jackets and symbols without permission

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have warned skit maker and film producers against the unauthorized use of commission’s branded jackets, badges, symbols and other accessories.

According to a report signed by Wilson Uwujaren, the head of media and publicity of the Crimes Commission, on Wednesday, it stated that the general public should to be aware that it is unlawful for the EFCC mark to be used in films without permission.

The Commission however recognized the desire of some creative industry players to create films or skits with themes of economic and financial crimes, but it is their responsibility to obtain the Commission’s approval before doing so, including reviewing any scenes that purport to show how the Commission operates to prevent misinformation from being spread to the public.

“The Public Affairs Department of the Commission is adequately equipped to work with motion picture practitioners desirous of partnering with the Commission in using films and skits to educate the public, especially the youth on the dangers of economic and financial crimes.” Uwujaren said.

Anyone caught acting against this advice will henceforth be treated as an imposter and dealt with as such.