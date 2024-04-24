EFCC tightens grip on alleged N80.2bn fraud case, serves Yahaya Bello charges

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has served charges to Yahaya Bello, former Governor of Kogi State, intensified its efforts in N80.2 billion fraud case.

Yahaya Bello, faced a legal development on Tuesday, when he was served his charges through Abdulwahab Muhammad, his counsel.

The action followed Emeka Nwite’s ruling at the Federal High Court, Maitama, Abuja, which mandated the defendant to be served through legal representation, given his repeated failure to appear before the court.

This was made known in a statement issued by Dele Oyewale, Head of Media & Publicity in Abuja.

Bello, along with Ali Bello, Dauda Suleiman, and Abdulsalam Hudu, faces a 19-count charge brought forth by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), centering on money laundering totaling N80,246,470,089.88k.

During the proceedings, Bello’s counsel, Adeola Adedipe contested the arrest warrant issued against his client, citing the recent service through legal representation as grounds for invalidating the warrant.

Adedipe emphasized the necessity of justice and requested the court to revoke the arrest warrant.

In response, Kemi Piniero, prosecution counsel urged the court to refrain from entertaining any motion from Bello’s legal team until the defendant appears physically in court for arraignment.

Piniero stressed the severity of the case, emphasizing the importance of Bello’s presence in court to face the charges.

Following arguments from both parties, Nwite adjourned the ruling on the defense’s application, seeking the revocation of the arrest warrant, until May 10, 2024.