EFCC sets ex-power minister Agunloye free on bail

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has released Olu Agunloye, a former Minister of State for Power, a week after detaining him.

Their spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, said Agunloye was released on Wednesday.

Agunloye was earlier declared wanted by the EFCC regarding an alleged $6 billion fraud linked to the Mambilla hydropower project.

The agency asked anyone with helpful information about his location to contact them. He had been questioned by the EFCC in September about the same issue.

Agunloye served as a minister during President Olusegun Obasanjo’s tenure (1999–2003) and was connected to the controversial Mambilla project.

Obasanjo accused him of wrongly awarding the project’s contract without approval from the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

Agunloye refuted the allegations, claiming that Obasanjo was distorting the truth.