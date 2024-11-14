EFCC requests adjournment in Yahaya Bello’s case

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has requested an adjournment in the case against former Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello, citing the ongoing 30-day window for the summons issued against him.

However, the EFCC has granted administrative bail to Bello’s co-defendants, Umar Oricha and Abdulsalami Hudu.

At the resumed hearing before Justice Maryann Anenih of the Federal High Court in Abuja, EFCC counsel Jamiu Agoro explained that the court’s order issued on October 3 had not yet elapsed.

He stated that proceeding with the case while the 30-day window was still open would be inappropriate, and he requested an adjournment to November 27, 2024.

The counsel for the second defendant, Aliyu Saiki, confirmed that his client had been granted administrative bail and did not object to the adjournment. The third defendant’s counsel, ZE Abass, also concurred.

Justice Anenih granted the EFCC’s application for adjournment and allowed the hearing notice to be pasted on Bello’s last known address. The case has been adjourned to November 27 for arraignment.

Yahaya Bello, alongside Umar Oricha and Abdulsalami Hudu, face a 16-count charge instituted by the EFCC. Bello was previously issued a public summons by Justice Maryanne Anenih on October 3, 2024, following his absence in the fresh arraignment.

