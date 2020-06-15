EFCC Recovers N303.8 million from suspects in Benin

The Benin Zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), said it had in the last one year recovered the sum of N303,828,641million and $7000 from suspects in Edo, Delta and Ondo states.

Adamu Danmusa, the head of the zone made the disclosure at a press briefing while reeling out the achievements of the zone in the last one year in Benin City.

Danmusa, said out of the money, a total of N274,507, 723 was returned to the victims of the crime.

While noting that the zone received a total of 1246 petitions in Edo, Delta and Ondo states which is under its jurisdiction, he added that 788 of the petitions were found worthy and approved for investigations, while a total of 132 cases were transferred to the Nigerian Police and other sister agencies.

He also disclosed that the zone secured 88 convictions, secured final forfeiture of a 4-bedroom bungalow at Ughelli, and a Petroleum filling station in Udu local government in Delta state.

“We also secured the final forfeiture of 14 exotic cars, 10 Laptops and 28 phones which were recovered from fraudsters,” he said.

He, however, urged members of the general public to be more vigilant and circumspect in order not to fall victims to misguided elements who are bent on reaping from where they did not sow.

“Any business or investment proposal that look very attractive with outlandish returns may be fraudster lurking around. Be careful, be watchful,” he warned.