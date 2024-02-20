EFCC raids BDC Market in Abuja amid naira decline

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) again on Monday raided the popular Bureau De Change (BDC) market located in Zone 4, Abuja targeting the operators, accusing dealers of supporting naira speculators.

It was learnt that EFCC descended on the market complex, resorting to the use of firearms to disperse BDC operators and halt their trading activities.

This could be linked to the pressing need of the administration led by Bola Tinubu to utilize all possible strategies in stabilizing the naira, which has experienced a drastic decline to historically low levels.

On Monday, the parallel foreign exchange market experienced another low point as the Nigerian naira continued its depreciation, hitting a notable N1,730 per dollar. This represents a concerning 8.13 percent drop from the rate of N1,600/$ observed on February 16, 2024.

Currency traders operating within the street market reported a buying price of N1,700 for the dollar and a selling price of N1,730, reflecting a profit margin of N30.

While the precise impact of the EFCC’s raid on BDC operators on the naira’s value remains uncertain, agents involved in the operation evidently believe they possess the capacity to influence the currency’s worth.

The move by the EFCC evokes memories of similar actions taken by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in 2021, when Godwin Emefiele, then-Governor threatened to arrest the owner of Aboki FX, a prominent platform known for publishing the naira’s exchange rates. Emefiele accused the website of manipulating the naira’s value and exacerbating its decline.

As the EFCC’s intervention unfolds, market observers and stakeholders await further developments, hopeful for measures that will restore stability to Nigeria’s currency amid mounting economic challenges