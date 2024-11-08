EFCC plan to arrest me is another political witchhunt – Obaseki

Godwin Obaseki, the governor of Edo has described plans to arrest him by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) upon the expiration of his tenure as another round of political witchhunt.

Obaseki, in a remark at the EdoBEST National Results-Sharing Session on Thursday in Abuja, revealed that he received information about the EFCC’s plan to arrest and detain him over alleged fraud.

The governor who will bow out of office on November 14, however, said that he is not afraid of any arrest or investigation into his administration, attributing the petitions filed against him to individuals acting out of vendetta.

Obaseki stated should the EFCC come after him, he will spend time in custody conducting research, stressing that he has nothing to hide.

“I hear that the EFCC will pick me up next week after my tenure. Wherever they keep me, I’ll spend time doing research,” he said.

“Why should I be afraid? I just focused on what I believe in, and today, you can see what has been accomplished. What happens after that is beyond my control. They can continue with their political witch-hunt and do all they can to harm me. That’s their problem.

“I’m not afraid; I’m not worried. They’ve written all sorts of unfounded petitions against me, and that’s part of the challenge. In fact, I can even turn myself in if they call me – I have nothing to hide.”

The governor accused his opponents of being envious of his achievements over the past eight years, stressing that he has left a legacy in the South-South state.

The two-time governor said his administration has made great efforts to focus more on the welfare of the people, thereby alleviating the sufferings of the oil-producing state.

Obaseki further stated that his has been “privileged to make a difference” as his attention was on the ordinary people and the civil servants.

The EFCC is notable for investigating past governors for alleged fraud and misappropriation of public funds. Presently on its radar is the immediate past governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello.

Upon the end of the tenure of Obaseki next week, All Progressive Congress Monday Okpebholo who won the September 21, 2024 gubernatorial election will be sworn in as the governor of Edo State for another four years race.

