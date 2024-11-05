Obaseki says 50,000 persons benefitted from Edo Innovate Hub trainings, programmes

Godwin Obaseki, outgoing governor of Edo State Government has said over 50,000 young men and women have benefitted from the various trainings and programmes organised by Edo Innovate Hub.

Governor Obaseki stated this at the launch of the Edo State Digital Policy and the Edo Data Centre held in Benin City on Monday, adding that the Data Centre owned by the State was the first in Nigeria as he noted that the State Government was lucky to build a digital ecosystem which had grown rapidly.

The governor, who subnitted that the reforms had repositioned Edo State as a leading State in digital inclusion in Nigeria, noted that the Government would be leveraging technology as a catalyst for socio-economic development and inclusive growth.

He said the centre, which is like a warehouse where all the data are stored for people and Government, adding that it is important for the State as it can support as many businesses in the State and in the South-South.

“I had the privilege of working with young people in Edo State and working together, we set up EdoJobs and the Edo Innovate Hub as these have helped our young people and till date, over 50,000 young men and women have benefited from various training and programmes from Edo Innovate.

“Security is the fear of people, especially about securing cyberspace and we have a policy that shows us and tells us how to sustain our digital space. Edo State is now digital and will remain digital.

“We have come of age and are the most digital State in Nigeria and are ready to assist other States to get to where we are today.

“The reforms in the digital and technology space over the last eight years have revolutionized the State, launching the State and its people into the super digital highway”, he said.

He added that Edo State had the largest and longest fiber optic connection and network in Nigeria, stating that there is no Local Government Headquarters in the State that is not connected with fibers.

He also added that fiber connection had been extended to over 60 Primary Healthcare Centres, noting that the implication was that the State could get doctors, sitting in America and consulting with a doctor here in Nigeria.

Obaseki, further added that Edo was the first State to develop a Digital Policy in Nigeria, saying: “We have recorded many firsts in terms of digital technology, as the State is the first in Nigeria to develop a digital policy. In today’s world, technology has taken all aspects of our lives.”

