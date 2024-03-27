EFCC nabs five for possessing illegally-mined minerals in Kwara

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ilorin Zonal Command, says it has arrested five persons for mining, possession and conveyance of three truckloads of assorted solid minerals mined without license.

The suspects are; Dauda Suleiman, Quadri Oladimeji, Abubakar Alhassan, Anas Sanusi, and Auwal Garba. They are truck drivers except Quadri Oladimeji and Auwal Garba, who are truck boys.

The statement from the Information Unit of the Agency, said their arrest was effected along Maraba road, Ilorin Kwara State and Ogbomosho, Oyo State between March 21 – 22, 2024, following credible intelligence and surveillance.

“The suspects were arrested while conveying solid minerals suspected to be marble stone, white powder, lithium, and lepidolite to Shagamu and Alakija in Ogun and Lagos States for commercial purposes without license.

“They claim to be hired. Details of the trucks recovered from the suspects showed that Dauda, Abubakar, and Anas were each carrying a truck with registration numbers JJJ 206 YG, Lagos; T24413 LA, Lagos and KNT 635 XP, Niger, respectively.

“It would be recalled that the Ilorin Zonal Command of the EFCC on February 5, 2024, arrested 41 persons over suspected illegal mining activities and impounded 12 truckloads of assorted minerals mined without license. The latest arrest brings to 46 the number of persons arrested, and 15 vehicles ceased in the last one month over similar offences.

“The suspects will be arraigned in court upon the conclusion of the ongoing investigations,” the statement read.