EFCC intercepts 21 truck loads of food items going to Cameroon

Operatives of the Maiduguri Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have intercepted 21 trucks loaded with food and non-food items destined for N’djamena, Chad Republic, Central African Republic, and Cameroon.

According to a statement signed by Dele Oyewale, Head of Media and Publicity at EFCC, the interception took place on Tuesday.

He stated that the trucks were apprehended in a sting operation conducted at major exit routes along Kalabiri/Gamboru Ngala and Bama roads, located in Borno State.

According to him, an investigation into the seized trucks revealed that they were transporting food items cleverly concealed, which would have likely escaped detection if not for the vigilant efforts of EFCC operatives.

“The waybills accompanying the goods indicated their intended destinations as N’djamena, Chad Republic, Central Africa Republic, and Cameroon respectively.

“The arrest of these trucks is anticipated to mitigate the growing issue of food insecurity exacerbated by the illicit activities of smugglers across the country.

“Those apprehended alongside the trucks are currently undergoing profiling by authorities. Upon the conclusion of investigations, they will be promptly charged to court to face appropriate legal action.

“This operation underscored the commitment of the EFCC to combatting economic crimes and securing the nation’s borders against illicit activities that undermine the economy and threaten national security”, Oyewale said.