EFCC changes tactics, bans night sting operations

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has banned night sting operations in all of its commands following the arrest of 69 suspected internet fraudsters in Ile-Ife, Osun State, on Wednesday.

EFCC Chairman Ola Olukoyede gave the directive in Abuja, saying that it was necessary to ensure that the commission’s operations are conducted under the rule of law and international best practices.

The EFCC spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, said that the chairman’s directive was in reaction to concerns about the commission’s raid on off-campus hostels at Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) in Ile-Ife. During the raid, EFCC operatives reportedly broke into the hostels with hammers and arrested 69 students.

Oyewale said that many of the suspects have since been released and that the profiling of the remaining suspects is underway. He also said that the EFCC is committed to adhering to the rule of law in exercising its mandate.

The ban on night sting operations is a significant development, as the commission has relied heavily on these operations in recent years to crack down on financial crimes. It is unclear how the ban will impact the EFCC’s ability to fight corruption and other financial crimes, but it will likely lead to a more cautious approach to operations.