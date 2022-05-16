EFCC arrests Nigeria’s AGF, Ahmed Idris, over N80billion fraud

Ahmed Idris, Nigeria’s accountant general of the federation, was on Monday arrested by the Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over an alleged N80bn fraud.

In a mailed statement, the EFCC said his arrest “was in connection with diversion of funds and money laundering activities to the tune of N80 billion.”

“The Commission’s verified intelligence showed that the AGF raked off the funds through bogus consultancies and other illegal activities using proxies, family members and close associates,” the Commission stated in the statement signed by its Head, Media & Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren.

The EFCC further noted that the funds were laundered through real estate investments in Kano and Abuja.

“Idris was arrested after failing to honour invitations by the EFCC to respond to issues connected to the fraudulent acts,” it added.