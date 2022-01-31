Ahmed Idris sworn-in as president of chartered institute of treasury management

Ahmed Idris, the Accountant General of the Federation, has been sworn in as the first President (post chartered) and chairman of the Council, Chartered Institute of Treasury Management (CITM).

Speaking after his investiture in Abuja, Idris commended the hard work and tenacity of members of the CITM which led to the successful passage and assent of the CITM Establishment Act 2021.

He stated that the vision and mission of the CITM is to build world-class treasury personnel that are conversant with the complexities of modern treasury management and could compete effectively and manage public, corporate and private treasuries.

The AGF restated his commitment to serve as the President and Chairman of Council of the Institute. He said as the President, he will lean on the noble objectives of the Institute and will deploy his experiences in the management of the Federal Treasury to promote a robust agenda for the CITM.

In a goodwill message, the Minister of Finance, Budget, and National Planning, Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed congratulated the Accountant General of the Federation on his inauguration as the first President of the CITM.

Represented by Aliyu Ahmed, permanent secretary, Federal Ministry of Finance, the Minister noted that AGF Idris’ appointment was well-deserved considering his position and experience as the Head of the Treasury.

She noted that since assumption of office in 2015, Idris has led a series of reform initiatives to align the Treasury with international best practices, particularly leveraging on Information Technology to automate key processes and procedures for better and ideal public sector accounting and financial management.