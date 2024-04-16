EFCC arraigns Alaba Alakija, Daugther-in-Law in court for forgery

Two grandchildren in their petition have said that the property is a family property and does not belong solely to Alaba Alakija, who is claiming that by the undated Vesting Deed, he is the sole owner amidst a squabble over a Lagos property of Adeyemo Alakija, late Yoruba businessman, lawyer and politician.

The Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC), yesterday arraigned Mr. Alaba Alakija and Oyinkansola Alakija, a legal practitioner, before the Lagos State High Court sitting in Ikeja on two count charge of conspiring and using false document titled; “Vesting Deed by Dr. Omodele Alakija and Mr. Afolabi Alakija.” The duo were taken to court on allegations of conspiracy to commit felony using false documents contrary to sections 409 and 364 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

The offences were said to have been committed sometime in 2015 for a property of Late Sir Adeyemo Alakija at 10 Keffi Street, South West Ikoyi, Lagos. Alaba Alakija was granted a bail bond of N10m with two sureties by the trial judge. He pleaded not guilty to the charges while Oyinkansola Alakija, who was reported to be at large on the information sheet was present in court, she also pleaded not guilty. The matter was adjourned to May 20 and 28.

In May 2023, it was reported that the EFCC had launched an investigation into the said property of the late Sir Adeyemo Alakija following a petition to it by two of his grandchildren, over the undated Vesting Deed prepared by Messrs O. Akindeko, registered at the Federal Land Registry, Ikoyi, allegedly made by two executors of the Will. petition dated November 28, 2022 was filed by

Modupe Alakija and Ms. Oreoluwa Alakija, children of the first twin son of Sir Alakija, Taiwo Alakija, who is deceased too.

In their petition, the duo claimed that the property is a family property and does not belong solely to Mr. Alaba Alakija, who is claiming that by the undated Vesting Deed, he is the sole owner.