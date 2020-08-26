EFCC, Air Force to enhance collaboration against corruption in Benue

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Nigeria Air Force (NAF) have reiterated their resolve to harness existing relationships towards tackling corruption and redeeming the economic fortunes of the country.

This was the main focus of the discussion between Isei Daniel, EFCC zonal head, Makurdi Office, and AVM OR Philip, Air Officer Commanding Tactical Air Command, Nigeria Air Force, when he played host to Daniel in his office on Wednesday, August 26, 2020.

Daniel, while stating the purpose of the visit, appreciated the support of the Nigeria Air Force and asked for more robust synergy between the NAF and EFCC in tackling the different shades of corruption that have stagnated the country.

“The essence of the visit is to ask for the support of NAF, so that the EFCC can effectively deal with the issues of economic and financial crimes. You have always been there for us in the past and I want to leverage on the existing understanding between the two agencies for us to achieve more,” he said.

In his remarks, Philip appreciated the EFCC for the visit and for deeming it fit to seek the collaboration of the NAF, which, according to him, was both welcoming and crucial to the success of the EFCC’s fight against corruption.

He assured that the Nigeria Air Force Tactical Air Command was ready to offer its best services in the interest of the nation.

“We welcome you and your team. The Air Force always welcome people as our friends. We have been doing that and we will not cease to do that. Nigeria is our country. We owe it a duty to make it work for the good of all citizens. Therefore, whatever support that you may require from us, so long as it is within our powers, we’ll gladly do,” he said.