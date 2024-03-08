EFCC accuses Obiano, former Anambara Gov. of evading court process

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has alleged that Willie Obiano, former Governor of Anambra State, is evading the service of court process in a case of alleged money laundering.

During Thursday’s court proceedings, Sylvanus Tahir, counsel for the EFCC, informed the court of the challenges faced in serving Obiano with court documents related to the charges against him.

Obiano was arraigned by the EFCC on January 24 on nine charges bordering on alleged money laundering amounting to N4 billion.

The charges allege that Obiano diverted Anambra State’s security votes to the tune of N4,008,573,350 during his tenure as governor from 2014 to 2022.

Tahir stated that efforts to serve Obiano’s reply to his motion challenging the court’s jurisdiction had been unsuccessful. Despite attempts to deliver the documents to Obiano’s legal team, including a visit to his lawyer’s office, they were unable to serve him.

In response, Patrick Ikweto (SAN), representing Obiano, acknowledged receiving the counter affidavit in the courtroom but informed the court of an appeal filed by the Anambra State Government challenging the EFCC’s authority to investigate the funds in question.

In the motion on notice dated March 3, Onyechi Ikpeazu (SAN), Obiano’s counsel, argued that the court lacked jurisdiction to entertain issues related to security votes funds.

He highlighted an appeal by the Anambra State Government challenging the EFCC’s powers to investigate the matter.

Ikpeazu maintained that there was no evidence implicating Obiano in any unlawful actions and called for the court to grant the reliefs sought.

Inyang Ekwo, Justice of the Federal High Court, Abuja adjourned the matter till March 13 for a hearing on Obiano’s motion challenging the court’s jurisdiction.