Edun assures support for Secure ID’s initiatives

Wale Edun, minister of finance and coordinating minister of the economy, has expressed support for some initiatives by SecureID Limited.

Edun assured the support during a session with the management of the company recently.

Some of these initiatives include Secure ID’s contribution to economic growth through local production and its export drive with clients in 21 African countries, the report said.

He acknowledged the company’s service delivery in areas of payments (banking cards), telecoms (SIM cards), and biometric identification of Nigerians.

Edun also commended SecureID and its subsidiaries for their contributions to Nigeria and acknowledged their potential to offer more employment opportunities and service delivery. He assured of the government’s support for companies investing, growing, and substituting foreign services with local alternatives.

The visit allowed the company to discuss the integration of backend services of TPS, one of Secure ID’s subsidiaries, for streamlined operations and enhanced efficiency with the government.