Education will continue to receive priority in Lagos, says Sanwo-Olu

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu says education will continue to receive priority under his administration in view of its importance in shaping the future of Lagos and the country at large.

Sanwo-Olu stated this at the official commissioning of Ogombo Senior High School donated by the Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials (COWLSO), just as he praised COWLSO, a body chaired by his wife, for being a dependable partner with the government in actualising his administration’s vision in the area of education and technology which is one of the pillars of his T.H.E.M.E.S + Agenda.

He said, “These have been especially evident through its several initiatives that directly impact the lives of children, women, the elderly, youth, physically challenged and the less privileged. These initiatives, which cut across various sectors including education, health, and social welfare, have contributed to the growth and development of Lagos State over the past two decades.”

“The commissioning of this purpose-built 15-classroom block is another success story in the efforts of our administration to provide educational infrastructure for effective learning and teaching in a conducive environment. It is very important to note that this block of classrooms, comprising three floors, was designed with adequate provision for the needs of physically challenged pupils. This is in compliance with global standards and our T.H.E.M.E.S+ policy thrust of not leaving anyone behind.”

Earlier, Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, the first lady of the state and chairman of COWLSO, said the project was carried out in collaboration with the Lagos State Committee on Rehabilitation of Public Schools (SCRPS).

She said, “This journey commenced in December 2021, when COWLSO realised that Ogombo community was in dire need of a secondary school. Students had to trek for over an hour to neighbouring communities before having access to secondary education.

“The plight of these students led to the swift intervention of COWLSO in embarking on this building project which is in line with the founding objectives of the committee to impact lives positively and contribute immensely to the political and socio-economic development of Lagos State.

“Standing before us today is a fully completed and equipped 3-floor educational structure, with 15 Ultra-modern classrooms, 30 toilets, libraries, laboratories, ICT Centre, offices for teaching and management staff as well as a well-equipped sick bay.

“There are also staircases and a ramp putting the ease of movement and safety of the physically challenged into consideration. To the glory of God Almighty, this edifice was completed in November 2022 (12 months).”

“The Lagos State runs an all-inclusive government, and no community is left behind, Ogombo is not left behind. My sincere advice to you is to take ownership of this facility. It is a veritable access to the educational development of the children in this community. So, I urge you to use and protect it jealously.”