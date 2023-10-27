Education tops priority in Kano’s ₦350 billion 2024 budget proposal

Abba Kabir Yusuf, the governor of Kano State has presented a 2024 budget estimate of over N350 billion to the Kano State House of Assembly for considerations, with education sector getting the largest singular chunk of ₦95billion.

Delivering the budget which is tagged ‘Budget of Restoration and Transformation’, on Friday in Kano, Governor Abba disclosed that the proposal was designed to fast track the realization of his administration cardinal developmental programs for the people of the state.

According to the governor, the sum of N215 billion out of the total budget package, which represents 62 percent was voted for capital expenditure, while, N136 billion that represents 38 percent of the financial plan was set aside as re-current expenditure.

The sectoral allocations indicates that education got the highest allocation of over N95 billion, which translated into 29 percent of the total size of the budget, a development that shows that the state exceeding the 26 percent mark target set for the sector by UNSECO.

The next biggest allocation went to the health sector, which receives a total of N51 billion that amounted to the 15 percent of the budget, followed by general administration that got the third biggest allocation of about N46 billion.

Work and housing sector got N30.4 billion, followed by water resource which received an allocation of N13.4 billion, agriculture got N11 billion, and security, law, and justice sector was also allocated N11 billion.

Women, youths, sports and disability got N8.9 billion, environment and sanitation received N8.1 billion, rural and community development sector got N5.3 billion, transport got N4.8 billion, and Land and physical planning received N4.1 billion.

In the same vein, the industry and commercial sector received an allocation of N3.4 billion, while, BusinessDay noted that no allocation was announced for the information sector, during the governor`s budget presentation.