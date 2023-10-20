Kano flags off foreign scholarship for 1001 beneficiaries

Abba Kabir Yusuf, the Kano State Governor has flagged-off resumption of foreign scholarship programme with 1,001 beneficiaries who will study masters degrees in various universities around the world.

The first batch of the beneficiaries numbering 150 out of the 1001 will depart Nigeria to various countries today, Friday, from Kano airport.

The beneficiaries are first class degree holders indigenes and residents who are awarded the free and all expense covered scholarship for postgraduate studies in India and other countries.

Presenting the scholarship to the students in colourful ceremony that was held at the Open Theatre, Government House, Yusuf said the project was an offshoot of the similar scheme initiated by Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso’s administration (2011-2015) and in line with his government’s higher education blueprint that places high premium on human capital development.

The Governor said apart from the foreign scholarship scheme, Kano State government is committed to improving state owned tertiary institutions through provision of increase funding and infrastructure development for effective learning, teaching and research.

He implored the beneficiaries of the Scholarship to make the best use of the golden opportunity to excel in their fields of studies by remaining committed, focus,respect of the laws of the land and respect for norms, values and cultures of their host communities.

Abba Kabir Yusuf applauded Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso for his foresight of coming up with the sheme that produced distinguished scholars in various human endeavours who are positively contributing towards the development of Kano, Nigeria and other international communities.

Former Governor of Kano State, Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso congratulated the beneficiaries for the opportunity to further their education abroad and thanked Kano State Government for doing what it takes for the exercise to become a reality and tasked them to emulate their predecessors by facing their engagements squarely and finished with flying colours.

The Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero who spoke on behalf of Kano emirs, expressed delight with the development saying it was an opportunity for the lucky one to implore their talents, acquire knowledge and become respected personalities in future.