Education in rural communities receive boost on solar power kits donation by Bluetti

Bluetti, provider of renewable energy solutions, has taken another significant step by donating 50 solar power kits to Teach for Nigeria (TFN) with a special focus on assisting the pupils of Wesley Nursery and Primary School, Oke-Ogbe, Ogun State, through its Lighting an Africa Family (LAAF) project.

The event held at Wesley Nursery and Primary School, saw Oke-Ogbe community leaders and TFN officials coming together to witness the donation. The occasion marked a significant step in bridging the gap in access to electricity and educational resources in the Oke-Ogbe community.

TFN Lead, Jonathan Obiaraije noted, “We appreciate Bluetti for this donation; it is not just about lighting up rooms but it will also aid pupils’ academic performances. The absence of electricity has posed a significant challenge, necessitating the use of improvised dangerous lighting alternatives to do homework or not doing it at all. Bluetti’s generous gesture is empowering the next generation and paving the way for a brighter tomorrow.

According to the school’s headteacher, Odukoya Risikat Iyabosola” these solar power kits will greatly improve the pupils’ learning. Many of them are forced to forgo studying at home due to the absence of lighting, resulting in a significant hindrance to their academic progress but with access to solar power, they now have the opportunity to study beyond daylight hours.”

TFN is a non-profit organization dedicated to improving access to quality education. The NGO assists pupils with the necessary tools and resources to thrive academically by recruiting graduates to teach in less privileged schools.

Oke-Ogbe, situated in the remote rural area of Ago Iwoye, Ijebu North Local Government of Ogun State, faces numerous challenges including inadequate electricity supply, insufficient drinking water, and poor road network amongst other constraints hindering children’s educational development and ability to study effectively.

LAAF is Bluetti’s CSR project dedicated to providing clean energy to millions of households across Africa. Donations have already been made in 10 countries, including Nigeria, Malawi, Chad, and Tanzania.