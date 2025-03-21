Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has said that functional and qualitative education is critical to attaining the 2050 economic agenda for Lagos State.

Sanwo-Olu spoke at the commissioning of Keme Balogun Senior and Junior Colleges at Ibeshe, among other projects, in the Ikorodu area of the state.

The newly constructed and rehabilitated schools include, Awori Junior College, Ojo; Euba Junior High School, Mushin; Ipara Junior College, Majiyagbe; Mainland Junior Secondary School, Fadeyi; St. Luke Junior Secondary School, Bariga; State Junior High School, Ibereko, Badagry, and Thogli Community Grammar School, also in Badagry.

Sanwo-Olu, who had earlier inspected the Ultra-Modern Block of Classrooms at Ajegunle Junior High School in Kosofe Local Government Area said, “Education is the cornerstone of our themes plus agenda, is the engine that drives economic growth, reduces inequality and empowers individuals to break the circle of poverty. Investing in this school, we are investing in the socio-economic fibre of the various communities.

“These newly renovated and constructed facilities will serve as a catalyst for change, providing our children with the tools they need to compete in an increasingly globalised world. The construction of a block of 18-classrooms, the renovation of existing structures, and the addition of modern facilities like the food canteen, Intro-tech block, and sports fields will create an environment where students can thrive academically, socially, and physically. But the benefits do not stop there.”

“These projects already created jobs during its construction phase, providing livelihoods for local workers and stimulating the local economy. Moving forward, the improved infrastructure will enhance the quality of education, and increase enrolment rates. This, in turn, will lead to a more educated and skilled workforce, capable of driving innovation and economic development in our state.

Sanwo-Olu charged the community to see the schools as their own and ensure that they remain centres of excellence that continue to transform lives for generations to come.”

Hakeem Smith, chairman, Special Committee on Repair of Public Schools (SCRPS) , who gave an overview of the construction of the school, said the deplorable condition of the school was brought to the attention of the governor who immediately ordered repair work to be carried out.

“The school got attention when the governor heard about its poor state. It has two bungalows that were in bad condition. When we started work, one of the bungalows was destroyed and a soil test was conducted to determine the type of foundation,” he said.

Jamiu Tolani Alli-Balogun, the state Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, said the simultaneous commissioning of new 16 blocks of classrooms across the state was a demonstration of the governor’s commitment to providing ‘top notch education to Lagosians.’

“This is a shining testament to your dedication to the wellbeing of the students, providing conducive learning environments and opportunities for students to develop their physical and emotional skills. We are investing in the future of the students, providing them with resources to excel in life.”

