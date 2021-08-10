EdoGIS rakes in N3bn in 35 months

The Edo State Geographic Information Service (EdoGIS), an agency responsible for digital registration of property in the state, says it has generated over N3billion into the government pulse in less than three years.

Francis Evbuomwan, managing director of the agency who made the disclosure to journalists in Benin City, said the amount was raked between September 2018 and July 2021.

Evbuomwan ssys since the inception of the agency in September 2018, fraudulent practices in the process of registering land ownership have been eliminated through digitization of obtaining Certificate of Occupancy (C-of-O) compared to the past.

“We have been in existence since September 2018. In the first 18 months, we generated about a billion naira but between 2018 to July this year, we have generated over N3 billion to the government coffers,” he says.

The managing director adds that EdoGIS has simplified the process of registering land ownership, reduce the timeframe and burden in applying for land titles.

He further says that Edo State is now the destination for prospective investors due to the speedy access to documentation and titling of lands as well as guaranteed land property.

“Before the EdoGIS came on board, it takes one to three years to get a Certificate of Occupancy.

“Edo state government has simplified the process of obtaining land title and strengthened the security of land and title by signing into law, the Edo State Private Property Protection Law 2021,” Evbuomwan adds.