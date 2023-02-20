Edo, UK seal deal on PPP project execution

The Edo State Government has entered into a new partnership with the United Kingdom Nigeria Infrastructure Advisory Facility (UKNIAF) to build a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) framework that fosters transparency in project execution in the state.

The partnership was signed by Osarodion Ogie, the secretary to the state government, on behalf of Edo State and the managing director, UKNIAF, Chidiebere Ontia, with members of the judiciary as witnesses.

Addressing journalists after signing the deal at the Government House, Benin City, Kelvin Uwaibi, managing director, Edo State Investment Promotion Office (ESIPO) and secretary, Ease of Doing Business Council, said the partnership will, among other things, provide the needed support to upskill the staff of ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) and the Edo PPP Office, among others.

“The technical support that will be provided to the PPP office will strengthen the capacity of its staff and other MDAs that are part of the project. More so, it corroborates the implementation of the ease of doing business reforms which are being reinforced by the state action on the business enabling reforms (SABER).

“It is a deliverable under the SABER programme that Edo State must implement a PPP framework such as a law establishing the Edo State PPP office that is functional with a public domain of its own.

“The partnership will also help the state to achieve its SABER deliverable such that when the project is completed, Edo State will be among the eight states in Nigeria to have an independent project development fund or project facilitation fund. The project, which is scheduled to commence this year, will be sited in Edo State.”

Earlier, Chidiebere Ontia, MD, UKNIAF, said that “this partnership is funded by the UK government through the Sovereign Commonwealth Development Office, and among the states that have requested for our support, we decided to work with Edo state.

“This is the beginning of a very long working relationship and this partnership will guide our accountability on both sides.”