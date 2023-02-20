Buhari pledges support for humanitarian agencies in N/East

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Sunday, pledged Nigeria’s continued support to international organisations providing humanitarian assistance to citizens impacted by long years of insurgency in the northeast part of the country.

The president gave the promise when he met with Antonio Vitorino, the director-general of the International Organization for Migration (IOM), on Sunday in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on the margins of the 36th AU summit.

Assuring IOM that the Federal Government will continue to partner with them to make their work more effective and efficient, the president lauded the organisation’s humanitarian activities in the northeast and northwest regions of the country.

He said that their staffers have often braced the difficult terrain to provide assistance to those in need. He urged the international community not to neglect those living on the fringes of Lake Chad, who have lost their means of livelihood because of the impact of climate change and the shrinking of the lake from its original state.

Giving a brief on its projects in the country, the IOM DG told the president that his organisation was partnering with the Borno State government to strengthen its humanitarian response capacity, including the reintegration, rehabilitation, and resettlement programme of IDPs.

He thanked the Federal Government of Nigeria for the unflinching support of IOM operations in the country.

Buhari also met with President Sheikh Mohamud of Somalia, during which they exchanged views on how to counter the propaganda and threats of terrorist organisations such as Boko Haram and Al-Shabab.

President Mohamud underscored Nigeria’s support to Somalia, dating back to the deployment of Nigerian peacekeepers to ensure stability in the restive country.

He said Somalians will not forget the sacrifices of the Nigerian peacekeepers who died in the line of duty and those who were injured while risking their lives to bring peace to his country.

Earlier on Sunday, Buhari, at the invitation of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed of Ethiopia, to participate in a high-level event on ‘‘Reinvigorating Pan-Africanism for a Changing World,’’ held at the African Leadership Excellence Academy (AFLEX), in the outskirts of Addis Ababa.

The forum featured the presentation of papers, lectures and panel discussion on Pan-Africanism, recalibration of Pan-Africanism in the 21st century, as well as lessons learned from the AU’s African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM).

At the end of the forum, President Buhari and other participating heads of state planted trees inside AFLEX Academy to showcase the success and progress of Ethiopia’s Green Legacy project.