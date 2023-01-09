Edo train attack: Nursing mother, 5 other victims rescued

The Edo State government on Monday said six of the 32 persons abducted by suspected bandits who attacked the Igueben train station in Edo State, on Saturday, have been rescued.

Briefing journalists in Benin City, the state capital, Chris Nehikhare, commissioner for communication and orientation, listed those rescued to include a 65-year-old man, a nursing mother with her baby, a six-year-old girl and two siblings who are two and five-year-old, respectively.

“Following the directive from Governor Godwin Obaseki that the suspects that attacked the train in Igueben be smoked out of their hiding and the persons abducted rescued, we are happy to announce that six persons have been rescued,” Nehikhare said.

He, therefore, expressed confidence that other victims will be rescued soon, stressing that “the highly motivated security personnel have doubled down on the hot chase of the kidnappers.”

Nehikhare equally said two additional suspects have been arrested, noting that the accused persons were formerly declared wanted by the security agencies in connection with criminal activities in Edo central senatorial district.

“We commend the efforts of the rescue team in the bushes and their support staff that have been working tirelessly since the incident occurred to ensure the kidnapped passengers are rescued and reunited with their families.

“As events unfold in the bushes, be assured that we will keep you posted and we crave the support of all stakeholders, particularly the media to stay with the facts and avoid sensational reports that could further inflict emotional pain on the families and friends of the victims who are already in distress”, Nehikhare said.