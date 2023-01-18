Edo tasks security operatives on discipline, protection of lives

The Edo State government has charged operatives of the Edo State Security Vigilante Network to ensure the protection of lives and property; shun violence and discharge their duties within the ambit of the laws.

Philip Shaibu, deputy governor of Edo State, gave the charge on Tuesday at the graduation of Batch A trainees of the network, who completed a two-week intensive training session in weapon handling, intelligence gathering, human rights protection and many others at the Police Training School, Ogida in Benin City.

Shaibu, while advising the graduands, comprising 574 operatives drawn from the six local government areas of Edo north senatorial district, to maintain discipline in executing their obligations, said the recruitment of the operatives was to complement the efforts of the existing security agency.

“You have not been trained to go and terrorize your community but to complement the efforts of the state security council. Your duty is also to provide information and monitor all government properties. You are to work in line with the procedures, rules and regulations laid down for you.

“You must also work in harmony with your community leaders and village heads, defend the land and shun all negativity. Remember none of you is above the law. We have a security network that is all encompassing. The police cannot be everywhere but be in strategic areas watching over lives and property and can be effective only to the extent that all of us can give necessary information to them.

“This is the reason for the establishment of the Edo State Security Vigilante Network. We have started recording successes. We are not there yet until we have a state where everybody can move freely without hitches, sleep with their eyes closed and where private investment flourishes.

“Edo State is currently one of the most secured states in Nigeria. We have a governor that has been able to coordinate all of us to the extent that we now take security as a priority. Without security, no investment can come,” Shaibu said.

Earlier, Muhammad Dankwara, Commissioner of Police, who was represented by Dantawaye Miller, a deputy commissioner of police in charge of operations in Edo, also urged the graduands to ensure they synergise their operations with the police divisions in their area of influence.