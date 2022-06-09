Edo suspends ASUU, SSANU, other unions

The Edo State government on Wednesday suspended all union activities, including the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and the Non-Academic Staff of Universities (NASU), across all state-owned institutions of higher learning.

Other affected unions include Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities (SSANU), Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP), Non-Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics and all allied unions operating across all state-owned tertiary institutions.

Osarodion Ogie, Secretary to the State Government, in a statement issued to newsmen in Benin City, said the suspension of the unions was decided at the State Executive Council meeting following the protest by students of Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma, over the lingering strike embarked on by ASUU.

Ogie said sequel to the notice of suspension, academic activities are to resume in all state-owned institutions while all cadre of staff are directed to report to their duty posts immediately.

He further directed the management of Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, to implement a no-work-no-pay policy, declare vacant and advertise the position of any staff that refuses to resume work in line with the directive.

“Following the protest by students of Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma, over the lingering strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), the Edo State Government at the State Executive Council meeting, on Wednesday, suspended all union activities across all state-owned institutions of higher learning.

“Students across all state-owned tertiary institutions are expected to resume for lectures as necessary measures have been taken to ensure resumption of academic and non-academic activities.

“Management of the affected institutions have been mandated to pay all outstanding salaries immediately,” part of the statement reads.