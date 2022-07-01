Edo shuts Nigerian Observer for one month

The Edo State government has directed the closure of the Nigerian Observer Newspaper, a state-owned media organisation, for a period of one month to allow for the re-organisation and re-launch of the media outfit.

Osarodion Ogie, secretary to the state government, in a statement issued on Thursday in Benin City, said the temporary shutdown is in line with the reforms of the media organisation.

Ogie, therefore, directed the redeployment of all existing staff of the Nigerian Observer to the ministry of communication and orientation, with immediate effect, where they will receive further directives on their new responsibilities.

“The Edo State government, in line with the reforms of the state-owned media organisations, has directed the closure of the Nigerian Observer newspaper for a period of one month, for re-organisation and re-launch of the media outfit.

“Members of the reading public and lovers of the Nigerian Observer brand are assured that their darling newspaper titles will return to the stands shortly better and improved,” the statement reads.