Nigerians are looking for alternatives away from APC, PDP – Obaseki

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has expressed worry over the chances of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) to be at the helm of Nigeria’s seat of power due to the movement swelling the ranks of Peter Obi, the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP).

Obaseki, while addressing some PDP members at the party’s secretariat in Benin City, recently, said with the current happenings in the political space, the citizenry may consider other alternatives aside from the two major parties.

In his words, “The future of our politics is changing. I don’t know whether you are closely watching what is going on with the level of disenchantment with the existing political parties.

“I’m sure in all our homes, we have so many people now who call themselves ‘Obidients’. I don’t know whether you have them in your house. Just ask them which party are you? They will say ‘Obidient’.

“They don’t want us. They’re not talking about APC or PDP; they’re looking for alternatives, and they are much more. You see all of them queuing for Permanent Voters Card (PVC) now. They are not looking the direction of APC or PDP but other alternatives. If we do not curb this or make our party attractive, I do not know what will happen in the next elections.