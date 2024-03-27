Edo secures 40 new licences for solid minerals

The Edo government says it has secured 40 new licences for solid mineral deposits in the state through Associates Mining and Investment Company, a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) promoted by the state government.

Enaholo Ojiefoh, the commissioner for mining and energy, who disclosed this in a chat with journalists, said the state took the bold step to acquire the licences in order not to be short-changed in the drive for industrialisation.

He said the licences would be rented to interested private investors to exploit mineral deposits in the state.

“Upon getting the licences, we went back to the drawing board. We engaged with the community development associations in the communities where these solid minerals are found. Between December 2023 and January this year, we have received not less than 14 visitors, who are all interested in bringing their money in.

“The governor has asked that this has to be transformed into money. So, we are looking at industrialisation. A Commodity Trading and Mineral Analysis Centre is being completed in Dangbala in Akoko Edo. We have had to train our staff working with a research team from the universities.

“We have professors in geology, geophysics, industrial chemistry and biochemistry working with us on the project. We have staff across the state working on identifying more minerals also.”

“We have deposits of kaolin in Ubiaja, in Edo Central Senatorial district of the State. We have gypsum in Warrake as well. The state is blessed and we are looking to drive investment with these deposits,” he added.