Edo Reps member, Ise-Idehen dies

Jude Ise-Idehen, member representing Egor/Ikpoba Okha Federal Constituency of Edo State in the House of Representatives died in early hours of Friday.

Benjamin Kalu, spokesperson and chairman of the House Committee on Media and Public Affairs confirmed the death.

Ise-Idehen, a 52-year-old and member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had won the party’s ticket and is seeking

re-election in the 2023 general elections.

Details of the lawmaker’s death were sketchy at the time of this report.

This happened barely two months after Nse Ekpenyong, member representing Oron Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives died at the age of 58.