Edo: Okpebholo proposes N605.7bn budget for 2025

Monday Okpebholo

Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo Tuesday, presented the 2025 budget estimate of N605.7 billion to the State House of Assembly for consideration and approval.

Okpebholo christened the 2025 Appropriation Bill “Budget of Renewed Hope for a Rising Edo.”

He listed the five points as security, infrastructural development, healthcare, food sufficiency and education.

He also added that the budget was prepared with the aim of achieving the Renewed Hope Agenda of the Federal Government.

Okpebholo said that the 2025 budget estimate was 25 percent higher than the 2024 budget.

According to him, the sum of N223 billion, representing 37 percent, was allocated to recurrent expenditure while N381 billion, representing 63 percent, was for capital expenditure.

The governor gave the sectoral breakdown of the budget as N162 billion for road development across the state, N48 billion for education, N63.9 billion for health, N1.8 billion for the health insurance scheme and N4.5 billion for the agricultural sub-sector.

Okpebholo, who explained that the proposed Appropriation Bill was a product of wide consultations, opined that it would ensure accountability and transparency in governance for responsive service delivery to the people of Edo State.

“The 2025 Proposed Budget is designed to achieve the goals of my five-point agenda which are: Security, Infrastructural, Development, Healthcare, Food sufficiency and Education.

“Agriculture plays a pivotal role in food production as well as revenue generation and job creation. It is, therefore, the desire of this administration to strengthen the agricultural sector, particularly in the areas of farm mechanisation. We shall take special attention to the security of our farmers and ensure our farmlands are safe.

“Accordingly, the sum of N 4.5 billion has been proposed in the Year 2025 budget estimates for the agricultural sub-sector.”

Governor Okpebholo thanked the Speaker, members of the state House of Assembly and added that he has highlighted the major policy objectives of the 2025 budget, aimed at uplifting the socio-economic conditions of our people.

“Let me once again renew my deep appreciation to this Honourable house for the cooperation and support extended to this administration since inception.

“I want to sincerely appreciate President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for his forthright leadership as well as the timely intervention in our state, in road construction, education, workers welfare and a whole lot more.”

The speaker of EDHA, Rt. Hon. Blessing Agbebaku, thanked the governor for the presentation and assured him that the house will work with relevant stakeholders to ensure speedy passage of the Bill.

“I urge all MDAs and Ministries to provide the necessary documents to ensure speedy passage of the budget. We will work with you your Excellency to make sure Edo people enjoy the dividends of democracy.”

Share