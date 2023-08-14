Edo North PDP passes vote of confidence in Obaseki

Leaders of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo North Senatorial District have passed a vote of confidence in Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration in the state.

The PDP leaders passed the vote of confidence at a press conference in Benin City.

Kabiru Adjoto, former Speaker of the State House of Assembly; Jimoh Ijegbai, former commissioner for local government and chieftaincy affairs, and Yusuf Busari, former executive chairman of Etsako West local government, spoke on behalf of the party’s leaders.

They also apologised to the governor over the court case instituted against him by the deputy governor of the state, Philip Shaibu on the alleged plot by the governor to impeach him.

In his speech, Adjoto urged the governor not to be distracted by the legal action of his deputy, Phillip Shaibu.

“We are here on behalf of the good people of Edo North (Afemai) to speak on current political happenings in our dear state.

“We have watched in utter disbelief the self-contrived rift between our Governor Godwin Obaseki and our son the Deputy Governor of Edo State Rt Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu.

“We are surprised and embarrassed by the behaviour of the current Deputy Governor, Rt Hon Comrade Philip Shaibu in his ill-advised mission to govern the state by all means.

“We are coming out today to disassociate the Afemai people from this ill-conceived action, and to also apologise to the Governor of the state for this unfortunate incident.

Read also: Oluwafunke Adeoye breaks Waislitz record as first winner on criminal justice issues

“It is unheard of in the history of Nigeria where a sitting Deputy Governor will initiate a legal action against his governor without any justification as in the instant case. And also go ahead to engage social media to disparage his governor.

“The people of Edo North are solidly behind His Excellency, the Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki and urge him not to be distracted by the current rat race of succession, which to us is

premature, individualistic and diversionary.

“The court action is not only speculative but baseless and highly embarrassing. We urge our governor to remain focused, finish well and strong,” he said.