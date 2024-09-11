Edo guber: Police to deploy 35,000 personnel, 8,000 others for poll

The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has disclosed that 35,000 police personnel have been earmarked to provide security for the Edo State governorship election on September 21.

He also said that 8,000 military and other sister agencies would be deployed to man the water ways, the entry and exit parts of the state.

IGP Egbetoku disclosed this in Benin, during a meeting with stakeholders in the Edo State governorship election.

He also announced the ban on Edo State Security Network (ESSN), for participating in the security for the September 21 governorship election in Edo State.

He said the task of securing voters and election materials rests squarely on the police who will be supported by other national securities to ensure credible election.

Read also: Edo guber: Edo govt raises alarm over members’ arrest, intimidation

He warned that no private or state-owned security apparatus would be allowed to operate during and after the election.

“All local securities in Edo State should refrain from participating in Edo election. Activities of Edo State Security Network which has been suspended remain suspended,” he said.

Egbetokun assured that the police would ensure strict compliance to the Electoral Act and other requisite laws to provide conducive environment for peaceful conduct of the election.

According to him, the police will not tolerate any act of hooliganism and violence during the election while any one caught with weapons during the election would be treated and dealt with as criminal.

Recall that concerns had been raised over activities of the Edo security apparatus, following the killing of Inspector Akor Onu, a security aide to the candidate of APC, Senator Monday Okpebholo.

Onu was shot dead on 18 July, along Airport Road by yet-to-be-identified gunmen.