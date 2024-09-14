Edo guber: INEC to mop up uncollected PVCs, stores same with CBN

Mahmood Yakubu, INEC Chairman.

Chairman, Independent Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, has said that plans have been made to mop up some of the uncollected Permanent Voter Cards across the 18 Local Government Areas of Edo state.

He disclosed this in Benin, during the stakeholders’ meeting ahead of the Edo State governorship election.

He said that the PVCs which are going to be mopped up by the commission, would be warehoused in the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) until after the Governorship election.

Yakubu said that Edo State now has a total of 2,629,025 registered voters adding that in their commitment to transparency, the Commission has made available soft copies of the entire register of voters to each political party fielding candidates in the forthcoming election.

Yakubu added that in the next few days, the commission would publish the detailed breakdown of PVCs collected for each of the 4,519 Polling Units across the State.

While saying that all hands must be on deck to make the job of conducting elections easy, he also said that election was a multi-stakeholder activity and that INEC has a role to play but this must be complemented by stakeholders.

He said that the 2024 Edo State Governorship election is not just a national election, it is also of global interest, pointing out that the Commission has so far accredited 134 groups (124 domestic and 10 international) deploying 1,836 observers across the state.

Speaking further according to him “We have accredited 114 media organisations deploying 721 journalists.

“We have also accredited thousands of agents representing candidates and political parties at the 4,730 polling and collation locations made up of 4,519 polling units, 192 ward collation centres, 18 Local Government collation centres and the State Collation Centre.

“I want to assure you that the accreditation tags for all categories of stakeholders are ready.

“We will announce the date and venue for collection in the next 24 hours. Similarly, election duty vehicle stickers are available for collection from our Edo State office here in Benin City.

The INEC boss maintained that the commission has made arrangements for land and maritime transportation of personnel and materials.

He also said that the commission has arranged for the delivery of sensitive materials for the election to Edo State early this week just as he said that they would be inviting political parties and other stakeholders for the usual inspection of the materials at the Central Bank here in Benin ahead of the delivery to the Local Government Areas.

He said that the commission is leaving no stone unturned in its preparations for the election, always in consultation with the stakeholders.

He however, urged the political parties to play their own part positively in delivering yet another credible governorship election in the state.