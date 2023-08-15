Edo engages 2 contractors to deliver Benin-Abraka Road

Governor Godwin Obaseki says the Edo State government has had to divide the contract for the construction of Benin/Abraka Expressway and engage two contractors to ensure speedy delivery of the road project.

The governor said this during the 70th birthday ceremony Chris Agbonwanegbe, a former commissioner for agriculture in the state.

Obaseki, who described Agbonwanegbe as one committed to the development of Edo, noted that the celebrant constantly reminded him of the pace of work with regular messages.

According to the governor, “It is the pressure he mounted on me that made me accelerate the construction of the Benin/Abraka Road, especially the section going to Ugo. For your information, Chris, I have now divided the contract into two. I brought two contractors so that they can finish that road before Christmas.”

He added: “I have known him for the past 10 years as a brother and a friend. He is consistent, reliable and someone who believes in his people. He sends me messages almost every month to remind me of one issue or the other affecting Iyekeorhionmwon, particularly around Ugo.

In his remarks, Lucky Igbinedion, a former governor of Edo State, who was the chairman of the occasion, applauded the celebrant for his consistency and loyalty.