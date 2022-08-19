Edo electoral commission reschedules LG poll for January 14

After several months of suspension, the Edo State Independent Electoral Commission (EDSIEC) has fixed Saturday, January 14, 2023 for the conduct of the local government elections across the 18 areas of the state.

BusinessDay reports that the election which was earlier scheduled to hold on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 was suspended following a restraining order by the Federal High Court, Abuja on the Edo State Independent Electoral Commission.

But, a statement, signed by Emmanuel Abebe, on behalf of the chairman of EDSIEC, the commission said the new timetable for the council poll was pursuant to section 21 of Edo State Local Government Electoral Law and the Edo State Independent Electoral Commission Establishment (Re-enactment) (Amendment 1) Law.

The statement reads, “The notice of election is hereby given as follows: that election into the offices of the chairmen and councilors for the 18 Local Government Councils in Edo State shall be held on Saturday, 14th January, 2023.

“The schedule for the election is as follows: Thursday, 18th August, 2022 – Notice of Election; Tuesday, 30th August, 2022 – Meeting with political parties; Thursday 1st of September to Friday 30th of September 2022 – Conduct of party primaries; Monday, 3rd October, 2022 to Friday 28th October 2022 – Collection and submission of forms by political parties/submission of list of party candidates; Monday 31st October to Thursday 10th November, 2022 – Screening of candidates; Thursday 17th November, 2022 – Display of names of candidates.

“Friday 18th November, 2022 – Electioneering campaign commences; Friday 25th November 2022 – Submission of names of changes/substituted candidates and screening of substituted candidates; Wednesday 12th December, 2022 – Final publication of list of validated candidates; Wednesday 28th December, 2022 – Publication of notice of polls at the ward collation centers; Wednesday 28th December, 2022 – Submission of names of party agents by political parties; Midnight of Thursday 12th January, 2023 – End of Electioneering campaign and Saturday 14th January, 2023 – Local Government Election.”

He, therefore, advised all registered political parties to collect nomination forms on behalf of their candidates at the commission’s headquarters located at Plot 116, Oko-Ogba, airport road, Benin City.