Edo election: Obaseki casts vote, pleased with voting process

Godwin Obaseki, the Edo State Governor has cast his vote in the ongoing governorship elections in the state.

Obaseki, who contested relection in 2020 with the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) arrived his polling unit at Ward 4 Unit 19 Emokpae Model Primary School in Benin City at noon to register his vote in the elction which has proven to be a three-way race between Asue Ighodalo, who holds thw ticket for his party, the PDP, Monday Okpebholo of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Olumide Akpata of the Labour Party (LP).

“For now, I am glad with what I see, the process in my unit has been quite smooth and efficient. I just hope that the collation process will be the same. That it will be peaceful and that the results will be counted and there will be no destructions,” he told journalists.

Elections in Edo state began in the early hours of Saturday across 4,519 polling units in the state’s 18 local government areas. Polling units had began voting as early as 8:30am while others still await the arrival of election materials from the INEC, who reported that 2,249,780 Permanent Voters’ Card holders are expected to cast their vote for their preferred candidate among the 17 on the ballot.

Ighodalo, the candidate of the ruling party says he will give INEC the “benefit of the doubt,” calling for an extension of the voting period due to the late arrivals of election materias at pollig units.

