Oshiomole denies APC vote buying allegation, commends voters

Senator Adams Oshiomole, representing Edo North Senatorial District of Edo State, has denied claim that the All Progressives Congress had prepared to engage in vote buying in the Edo governorship election.

Oshiomole said this on Saturday after casting his vote at Iyamho, Ward 10 Unit 01 in Estako West Local Government Area of the state.

This paper reported earlier that Operatives of the Economic Financial Crimes Commission arrested some suspected individuals for voting buying in Egor LGA on Saturday.

Frank Mbah, deputy inspector-general of police in charge of the election, had said intelligence reports have shown that some politicians have printed identity cards for fake election observers, noting that the police and other security agencies are ready for perpetrators of such acts.

Oshiomole, who is also a former governor in the state, disclosed, “It is laughable when I hear this kind of allegation. Did you see anywhere where they are sharing money? People turned out in large numbers to vote for us because they wanted good government. During our campaign, people came out to see me not because I wanted to give them something but because of what I had done for them while I was in the office as the governor.

“All structures that I have put in place 12, 13 years ago are still there, but the ones put up by the present administration, in one year, they are washed off. So our people have seen the difference. Some people do tell me that since I left the government, they haven’t seen the real presence of government in their communities.”