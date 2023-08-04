Edo deputy gov seeks court protection against impeachment

Philip Shaibu, Edo State deputy governor, has filed a motion to stop the commencement of an impeachment process against him.

Shaibu, in an ex parte motion, with suit no: FHC/ABJ/CS/1027/2023, filed before the Federal High Court in Abuja, against the Inspector General of Police (IGP), State Security Service (SSS); governor of Edo State; speaker, Edo State House of Assembly, and the chief judge of Edo State, sought for a restraining order against him by the defendants.

The deputy governor, in the motion dated July 28, requested an interim injunction to stop harassment, intimidation, or embarrassment, and to allow him to carry out his duties as the deputy governor, including attending state executive council meetings, pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

“An order of interlocutory injunction restraining the third, fourth, and fifth defendants/respondents, whether by themselves or their agents or persons acting for and on their behalf from initiating impeachment proceeding against the plaintiff/applicant or sanctioning any impeachment”, part of the motion reads.

The court order came against the backdrop of perceived internal squabbles between the plaintiff and his principal over succession plans ahead of the 2024 governorship election.