Edo Decides: We’ll landslide, PDP candidate, Ighodalo expresses optimism

Asue Ighodalo, the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that the party will win the election by landslide.

Ighodalo expressed the optimism while speaking to newsmen shortly after voting at ward 1, unit 3, at Okaigben Idinrio primary school in Esan South- East Local Government Area.

According to him, we will win this election by landslide and move our state forward by God’s grace. If there is anybody at home, please come out and cast your vote.

The governorship candidate who said he was not happy with the process that delayed the coming of the materials, noted that the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC has all the time to prepare for the election.

“We are not comfortable with the little shenanigans that is going on particularly from the APC guys.

“There are rumours that they are trying to undermine the election process. Many of them have been caught with ballot papers and Permanent Voters’ Cards, PVCs.

“The worst is that they go round trying to buy votes. They buy votes for 15-20 thousand. They are trying everything to subvert the process.

“The Nigerian military has made me proud. They have taken charge and have shown great responsibility. They have shown that they can protect the people and I am extremely proud.

“We are not worried. We have spent ten months talking to people, telling them what we will do for them if they elect us.

“The people believed us and have accepted us all over the state. I don’t know the magic anybody will perform.

“I believe INEC will deliver a free and fair election until they prove otherwise. We will win hands down in this election.

“We are not happy about a few ongoing in some places but we will remain confident. One of our supporters was arrested at Uromi by some people with security outfit”,he alleged.

He alleged that the person arrested was at his polling unit trying to be accredited.

“He was queuing up trying to be accredited. Authorities should create a free and fair playing field. This is getting too much, particularly from the Police Force.