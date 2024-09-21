Edo Decides: Okpebholo wins polling unit

The Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Monday Okpebholo, has won his polling unit 001, Uwessan 1, Esan Central Local Government Area of the state with over 100 votes.

He defeated his opponents Asue Ighodalo, candidate of the PDP; Olumide Akpata of the Labour Party, including 14 other candidates, to garnered 102 votes.

Okpebholo had on Saturday morning said the ruling PDP in the state would not get any vote in his polling unit while expressing that he has nothing to fear because his people love him.

“PDP or whatever will not get one vote here because this is my home, and my people love me. I have nothing to fear,” he said.

However, both the PDP and LP candidates had a vote each in the election at Okpebholo’s polling unit.