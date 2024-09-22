Edo Decides: 90 percent of votes announced are inflated, manufactured – PDP agent

Osaigbovo Iyoha, the Chief of Staff to the Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki

Osaigbovo Iyoha, the Chief of Staff to the Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki alleged that 90 percent of the results so far collated and announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) are inflated and “manufactured”.

Iyoha who is the State agents to the Peoples Democratic Party, made the allegation while reacting to the final announcement of Etsako Centre Local Government Areas result.

He alleged that the results were inflated and manufactured by a political party.

Read also: Edo Decides: Idahosa, APC running mate, Omobayo, deputy governor, Agbebaku, Speaker, EDHA loses local governments

He said the party rejects the results declared in the locality and that rhere are relevant documents to present to court as evidence.

The INEC Returning Officer for the local government area had declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) the winner of the election in the local government.

The Returning Officer declared APC winner with 11,906 votes to defeat PDP that scored 8,455.

Labour Party, 381, NNPP 10 votes and APGA got 20 votes.