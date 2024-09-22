Edo Decides: Idahosa, APC running mate, Omobayo, deputy governor, Agbebaku, Speaker, EDHA loses local governments

Dennis Idahosa, the All Progressives Congress (APC) deputy governorship candidate for the Saturday’s election lost his constituency to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Idahosa who is the incumbent lawmaker representing Ovia Federal constituency in the National Assembly lost the election to PDP.

The constituency is made up of two local governments namely Ovia North East and Ovia South West local government.

He was defeated in the two local governments.

In the results as collated and announced by INEC, APC polled 10, 150 votes and PDP scored 10,260 votes in Ovia South West local government.

In Ovia North East, APC scored 13,225 votes while PDP got 15, 311 votes.

In the same vein, the embattled deputy governor of the State, Godwins Omobayo lost his local government, Akoko-Edo to APC.

His party, PDP garnered 15,865 votes as against APC 34,847 votes.

Blessing Agbebaku, the Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, was also defeated by APC with 12, 277 votes as against his party, PDP that polled 11,284 votes.