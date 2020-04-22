Edo COVID-19 fundraising c’ttee gets diaspora wing 

Edo State Coronavirus (COVID-19) Fundraising Committee has swung into action, with the founder of LAPO Microfinance Bank, Godwin Ehigiamusoe, organising the diaspora arm of the efforts.

The COVID-19 Fundraising Committee was inaugurated by Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, on Monday, April 22, to coordinate resource mobilisation in support of the state government’s multi-pronged actions to contain the spread of the virus in the state.

Ehigiamusoe, who is organising the diaspora arm of the fundraising efforts, said the response from Edo indigenes in the diaspora has been encouraging as a lot of them have expressed a strong commitment to supporting government’s efforts.

According to him, “We are recording impressive response and commitment from Edo people at home and in the diaspora to the fundraising call. A lot of them have made pledges and we are expecting more in the coming days. We expect more people to join in, from home and in the diaspora.”

Responding to the convening of the inaugural meeting of the committee, former Military Governor of Rivers State, Godwin Abbe, said it was reassuring that the state has a governor who is proactive and knows what to do in a crisis situation.

“With the kind of resolve shown to deal with COVID-19, I am sure a lot of persons would be persuaded to commit their resources to the efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus in the state. A lot of people would give willingly. I also want to thank all my Edo brothers and sisters, for responding to the clarion call to help our people, as we fight to defeat this common enemy,” he said.