Edo confirms 8 cases of monkeypox, strengthens surveillance

The Edo State government on Monday said eight persons have so far tested positive for monkeypox since the viral infection remerged in 2022.

Akoria Obehi, who made the disclosure to journalists in Benin City, however, noted that all persons who were diagnosed with the disease have recovered.

She said that the ministry has ramped up surveillance and other activities to curb the spread of infectious disease.

Obehi, while restating the government’s commitment to containing the outbreak and protecting the health of residents, urged residents to observe safety measures to reduce the spread of the virus and other infectious diseases in the state.

According to her, the state disease surveillance team has been deployed to control the outbreak in the state, alongside the engagement of stakeholders across the state’s 18 local government areas.

Read also: Osun assembly commences handover of power from APC to PDP

“Amid the rise in the number of confirmed cases of monkeypox in Edo, it has become imperative to warn on the health risks that the virus poses and reiterate the need for residents to be cautious and adhere to safety measures,” Akoria said.

The commissioner highlighted symptoms of monkeypox to include fever, headache, weakness of the body, sore throat, and enlargement of glands under the jaw and in the neck.

“It can also come with the appearance of a rash on the face, palms, soles of the feet, genitals, and other parts of the body, which can appear solid or fluid-filled at the onset and can manifest within a period of two to three weeks following infection, depending on the health status of the individual.

“The virus can be transmitted from infected animals and rodents such as rats, mice, squirrels, and even monkeys through contact with infected blood, body fluids, spots, blisters or scabs, and sharing of objects,” she said.

She advised residents to “Avoid contact with dead or live wild animals such as small mammals including rodents (rats, squirrels) and non-human primates (monkeys, apes).Thoroughly cook all foods containing animal meat before eating; avoid unprotected contact with infected animals, humans, their beddings, and other linen; wash hands regularly, and use sanitizer when water is not available”.