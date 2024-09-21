Edo 2024: Police restrict movement for 12hrs, EFCC deploys operatives to combat vote buying

The Edo State government has directed owners and operators of unregistered vehicles to do so before July 31, 2022.

The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has ordered restrictions of all vehicular movement on roads, waterways, and other forms of transportation in Edo State for 12 hours as the state governorship election holds on Saturday.

However, “exceptions will be made for essential services, including accredited media, electoral officials, ambulances, and emergency responders,” said Muyiwa Adejobi, the Force spokesperson, who disclosed this on Friday, adding the restriction was to ensure a peaceful, transparent, and credible electoral process during the upcoming Edo off-cycle election.

Egbetokun also ban all security aides and escorts accompanying Very Important Persons to polling booths and collation centres.

“Unauthorized security personnel and quasi-security outfits are prohibited from operating during the election, and the use of sirens by unauthorized vehicles is strictly forbidden to ensure a calm environment for voters.

Furthermore, the IGP has mandated that special attention be afforded to individuals with disabilities, pregnant women, nursing mothers, aged, and those with mobility challenges, ensuring that polling stations in both urban and rural settings are accessible to all,” Adejobi added in a release.

BusinessDay on Friday reported that concerns about electoral violence and manipulation have grown in the state.

This comes in the wake of a tense political climate, where the APC initially failed to sign the peace accord, but later reversed its position to reduce tensions. The PDP refused to sign, citing unwarranted arrests of several of its members.

Stakeholders, including civic organisations and international observers, have continuously emphasised the need for a credible and violence-free election.

Meanwhile, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has deployed its operatives to the state as part of efforts to combat vote buying during the election.

Ola Olukoyede, the EFCC boss, in a statement by the EFCC’s spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, noted that the agency is determined to shield voters from financial influence.

“Our operatives have been deployed to monitor the conduct of the elections.

“We are committed to the attainment of electoral integrity by ensuring that voters cast their votes democratically without any form of financial inducement. Vote buying is a financial crime and the EFCC won’t allow it anywhere,” he said.