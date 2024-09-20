Ex-President Jonathan calls for peaceful, secured Edo election

Goodluck Jonathan, former president of Nigeria.

Ahead of Saturday’s governorship election in Edo State, former President, Goodluck Jonathan, has urged political actors and stakeholders in the state to prioritise peace and security in the election.

He stated this in a statement by his Media Adviser, Ikechukwu Eze, while imploring politicians to pursue their interests lawfully and desist from activities that could distrupt the peace and stability of the state.

“It is encouraging that civil rule has endured in the Fourth Republic for 25 years but we should remind our people that democracy loses its value when citizens cannot exercise their political choices in a free and fair atmosphere,” Jonathan said.

The former president also called on various institutions in the state who are involved in managing the process of the election to maintain neutrality and to ensure free and fair election.

BusinessDay on Friday reported that concerns about electoral violence and manipulation have grown in the state.

This comes in the wake of a tense political climate, where the APC initially failed to sign the peace accord, but later reversed its position to reduce tensions. The PDP refused to sign, citing unwarranted arrests of several of its members.

Stakeholders, including civic organisations and international observers, have continuously emphasised the need for a credible and violence-free election.

“We want an election where the people’s voices are heard, not one dictated by violence or rigging,” said Bright Okoh, a member of a local electoral watchdog group.

His statement echoes the sentiments of many Edo residents who want this election to set a new standard for peace in Nigerian elections.

Religious leaders, traditional rulers, and civil society organisations have also called for peace.

Jonathan noted that the state election held a moral burden on state agencies particularly the police and the Independent National Electoral Commission to stand up to their responsibilities constitutionally.

He said, “Security agencies must conduct themselves in optimal neutrality and desist from actions that could alter the setting for a level-playing field and compromise the credibility of the electoral process.

“On its part, the INEC must live up to expectations as an unbiased umpire and inspire confidence in all actors through a transparent voting process.

“There is no doubt that loss of confidence in an election encourages political disputes, social unrest, voter apathy, increased polarization and other far-reaching consequences that could undermine development and democratic consolidation.

“For democracy to endure, our leadership recruitment process must be devoid of all forms of manipulation and state institutions have the obligation to guarantee peaceful, credible and transparent elections.

“That way, citizens will be able to elect leaders of their choice who they will entrust with the legitimacy to deliver good governance, peace and prosperity.”