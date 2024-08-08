Edo 2024: If propaganda is an Olympic sport Oshiomhole would win gold – Anenih

Ose Anenih, the director of strategy, Asue Ighadalo Campaign Organisation, has fired back at former Governor Adams Oshiomhole over his comments on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for upcoming Edo governorship election.

In an interview with Arise News on Wednesday, Oshiomhole declared Asue Ighodalo, the PDP candidate, unelectable following alleged constitutional violations and fraud.

He also accused Ighodalo of manipulating the political process and failing to connect with the people of Edo State, citing Ighodalo’s inability to speak his native language and his reliance on an interpreter during his campaign.

“Asue Ighodalo is not electable. Right now, he fraudulently, according to the federal high court, manipulated and disobeyed the constitution, as we speak, he is not even a candidate. Nigerians don’t want a double-breasted consultant, transaction expert with one hand in the pocket,” the former governor said.

Speaking on the same platform on Thursday, Anenih debunked Oshiomhole’s comments on Ighodalo, saying that “if propaganda is an Olympic sport Oshiomhole would win gold.”

He said the senator violated the electoral act by pushing false narratives and discrediting the PDP candidate and that he will be sued in court.

“I watched Sen. Adams Oshiomhole’s interview with a mixture of disappointment and shock. He is supposed to be an elder statesman, to see him decend to the arena of a political pugilist, all because it his right, is shocking. The lies he spun on national TV against the PDP governorship candidate Asue Ighadalo will be tested in court,” Anenih said.